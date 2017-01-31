Podium finish for Team Enzed at the Classic Adelaide Rally GT

In their first stint across the ditch, Team Enzed was not only the first under-three-litre car home in the 2016 Classic Adelaide Rally GT Trophy competition, but they also took home an impressive third-place overall finish.

The ex-works 1400cc turbo Abarth was beaten only by the much more powerful BMW M3 V8 and a Subaru WRX that engages full-time four-wheel drive.

“But we did beat home a Porsche GT3, so that made the weekend,” said team owner and driver Mike Lowe.

“We also kept our 100-per-cent finishing record intact, now into our 23rd year!”