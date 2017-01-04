6.96: One damn quick rotang



Although they ran into the sevens right out of the gate, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing, and many will remember the 2013 V 4&Rotary Nationals at which Cory put the car into the left-hand wall, damaging it pretty badly. He recalled, “It was a huge kick in the guts for everyone involved. We had done really well, then we struggled through the middle of that season tune-up–wise, and then we got on top of that and the car went 7.40s ending the season. But then we crashed [during] the second meeting into the following [one].” The entire right-hand side of the RX-7 was damaged, and it would be three seasons before anyone saw the FD return to the track.



The silver lining was the chance to redo a ton of work, and ending up with a much better car for it. Taking what they had learned since their debut, a lot of weight was shifted around the chassis and also dropped. Over the course of many weekends at Terry’s shop, the boys moulded a one-piece carbon front clip. The rear bumper was also reproduced in carbon, and a set of carbon doors were modified to take the factory rubbers and handles. But, even as they upgraded the body to carbon, they were careful not to take it away from the original aesthetics. All the factory lines remain, as do the cowl panel, park lights, and rear lights. It’s this level of detail, which the boys have put into every aspect of the build, that makes it such a standout car. Doing it their way, using the best parts they could afford, and with help from the likes of Terry, the two brothers have turned the 7.5-bracket racer into the fastest 13B car in Australasia.