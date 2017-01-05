Balanced Diet: Power, grip, and driver talent

But, when discussing circuit racing, we try not to get too hung up on the dyno figures. Sure, you need power, but more important is how often the car is on the throttle — the bigger that percentage, the faster the lap. To help that along, every associated aspect has been covered. A six-speed Modena sequential has been selected to keep the 13B screaming and right in its power band. To assist the handling, much of the suspension was replaced, with the set-up now including custom rose-jointed chromoly arms, adjustable blade–type sway bars, and two-way adjustable external-reservoir Fortune Auto coilovers. Add to this the big 380mm rotors, six-pot AP racing brakes, and a 275-wide slick, and the combo starts to sound very promising indeed.

All the speculation about how fast the FD will be is about to be put to the side, though, as the car is ready for actual testing. As we go to print, it is poised to hit the dyno to check everything is perfect, before getting a shakedown ahead of the season opener. “At the moment, it’s just a matter of getting it to the track and seeing what happens,” Graeme said. “There is bound to be stuff. I just hope we get to the track and there isn’t any vibration, etc. But I’m pretty confident that everything we have done as far as what we have built — cooling and suspension — is going to work; it’s just a matter of hoping nothing falls off, [there are] no weird vibrations, and the brakes all work, etc. It will be good to just get out and do a few laps, then come in and check over everything.”