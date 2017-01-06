Tuning Japanese: Hiroshima Style King 326Power

While Haraguchi-san was assembling a custom order of dampers, I noticed a few things that made them different to other dampers. First, the 326Power springs are much less tightly wound, yet they are thicker, to give a more linear rate while maintaining stiffness. The cars that they are designed to carry aren’t exactly on the slim side, so it makes sense. Another thing is that the suspension is designed to work with as much or as little camber as you like. Usually, dampers have issues with the lower mount slots, as the bolt doesn’t want to grab well and slips under hard driving conditions; however, Haraguchi-san has found the perfect workaround by using a square washer. A hole is drilled in the side of the washer, and you can rotate it to move the bolt further inwards. The washer locks in place via tabs that are welded to the lower mount, ensuring there is zero chance of slip. Once fitted, the suspension behaves like you would expect. You can ride super low without sacrificing the performance of the damper, and, while cornering, you can feel the weight shift and the car ‘plant’, which is important when sliding, as Haraguchi explained. “There is no reason for a car to ride horribly just because it is super low,” he said, laughing, while putting a completed damper carefully into its box.