Weekend Warrior: Aaron Keach's SLAM IT RX-7

Name: Aaron Keach
Location: Swansonby
Occupation: Stay-at-home dad
NZPC: Hi, Aaron. We understand you weren’t even looking for a project when the FC turned up?
Aaron: It was one of those deals that was too good to turn down, so I grabbed it. Originally, it was just supposed to be a cheap hack, but, once I got the Meisters, it snowballed.
We understand that the Meisters have been painted three times in their short life?
They came from Work in black on black. I had GT Refinishers paint the centres in a custom teal candy, but an American guy saw the colourway and copied me straight away, so I had them repainted again, this time in a custom white with gold hardware and stickers.
This has to be one of the lowest FC RX-7s we have seen — what suspension do you run?
The shell came with a set of Koni coilovers from its rally-car days; it also has rear camber links and Nolathane bushes — so nothing flash, really.
What does it drive like?
It drove like a go-kart. Being that low it made it really nimble. The big wing also seemed to help. But I didn’t drive it that much.
We understand the package has now been parted out and gone to new owners — what was the motivation for that after you’d just finished it?
I like building cool shit, but, once it’s done, I’m over it [laughs]. It’s all for that e-fame.
Thanks for your time, Aaron. We look forward to your next project.
Make/model: 1986 Mazda RX-7 (FC3S)
Engine: S4 13B, 1300cc, twin rotor, bridgeported plates, Holset HX40 Pro, SDP manifold, TiAL 60mm wastegate, TiAL BOV, 1600cc injectors, MicroTech LT10c ECU, braided lines with AN fittings throughout, V-mounted radiator/intercooler
Drivetrain: S4 five-speed
Interior: Replica Bride seats, roof vent, six-point roll cage, alloy MicroTech dash
Exterior: BN Sports widebody, Big Country Labs wing, roof vent
Suspension: Koni coilovers
Wheels/tyres: (F) 18x10-inch (+5) Work Meister, (R) 18x11.5-inch (-28) Work Meister