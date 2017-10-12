Beach Hop crowned New Zealand’s favourite event

The coveted award was announced at the NZ Event of the Year Awards at Skycity Auckland, and although the team missed out on the National Event of the Year award, the Beach Hop crew are understandably chuffed at securing what they call ‘the big one’!

They couldn’t have done it without everyone who voted for Beach Hop, as well as the countless entrants, volunteers, entertainers, and sponsors who all have helped to make the event the Kiwi success story that it is!

The next event will be Repco Beach Hop 18, taking place over March 21–25, 2018. Visit beachhop.co.nz for more information, or check out the gallery below for a taste of just what the Hop has to offer.