To Helensville and back: here’s some Helensville burnout action

Anton Curin dusted the cobwebs off his neglected Nissan Cefiro shell, after a mate basically told him he wouldn't be able to get it going in time for Helensville. With around 20 days to go, he pulled an RB20E out from under the bench at his Automotive Anarchy workshop, strapped a turbo to the side, and got the thing skidding with nothing more than after-hours work and a self-imposed $1000 budget. The distributor drive gear sheared off after one skid, but the satisfaction of being able to say 'I told you so' made it all worth it.