Watch Teng Tools Muscle Garage, and be in to WIN!

Grand Prize details:

Teng Tools, Meguiar’s, and Mount Shop grand prize, containing;

Teng Tools: Teng Tools TCMM440 460-piece General Automotive Tool Kit, RRP: $3569.00. This massive tool kit includes the Teng Tools 8-series six-drawer top box and seven-drawer roller cabinet, filled with metric and imperial sockets and spanners, pliers, screwdrivers, hammers, and much, much more!

Meguiar’s: Massive car care bundle, RRP: $676.20, including; Ultimate Wash & Wax 1.4L, Ultimate Compound 450ml, Ultimate Polish 473ml, Ultimate Fast Finish 241g, Ultimate Liquid Wax 473ml, Ultimate Quik Detailer 650ml, Foam Applicator Pad, Lambswool Wash Mitt, Water Magnet, Supreme Shine Microfibre Towels (3 pk), Grit Guard, Natural Shine, Perfect Clarity Glass Cleaner, No Smear Glass Cloth, All Wheel and Tire Cleaner, Endurance Tire Spray, Quik Clay Kit, Rislone Injector Cleaner 177ml, Peak Long Life 50/50 Antifreeze/Coolant 3.78L, Glass Science Repel Windshield Wash Concentrate 300ml, Glass Science Rain Clear Liquid 240ml, 15L bucket

Mount Shop: Gift voucher, to the value of $500, redeemable at any store nationwide.