Featured product: Gulf Western Comp-R is the good stuff

Whether it’s driven on the road, or out on the track, the Gulf Western Comp-R range is developed to protect your high-output engine. The range is compatible with all types of pump petrol, and can be used with common racing fuels including Avgas, Nitromethane and methanol. You can rest easy knowing that enhanced levels of zinc and moly containing anti-wear additives will give you top-tier protection no matter what viscosity grade you go for — and no matter whether you drive a screaming four-banger, or a top-fuel dragster.

For further information, contact Automotive Supplies, 0800 275 888, Extreme Automotive Parts Distributors, 0800 498 7363, or Autostop on 0800 288 678.