Featured product: Gulf Western Comp-R is the good stuff

By NZV8
Posted in Tech, Cars
 
TO USE.jpg

Whether it’s driven on the road, or out on the track, the Gulf Western Comp-R range is developed to protect your high-output engine. The range is compatible with all types of pump petrol, and can be used with common racing fuels including Avgas, Nitromethane and methanol. You can rest easy knowing that enhanced levels of zinc and moly containing anti-wear additives will give you top-tier protection no matter what viscosity grade you go for — and no matter whether you drive a screaming four-banger, or a top-fuel dragster.

For further information, contact Automotive Supplies, 0800 275 888, Extreme Automotive Parts Distributors, 0800 498 7363, or Autostop on 0800 288 678.

Show more posts by NZV8

Related

Featured product: Gulf Western Comp-R is the good stuff
Featured product: Gulf Western Comp-R is the good stuff
Tech, Cars
Watch Teng Tools Muscle Garage, and be in to WIN!
Watch Teng Tools Muscle Garage, and be in to WIN!
Cars, Motorsport, Competitions
Waimate 50: NZ’s longest running street race
Waimate 50: NZ’s longest running street race
Cars, Events, Motorsport
S-chassis build-ups: the basics on building an S-chassis
S-chassis build-ups: the basics on building an S-chassis
Cars, Tech
Wheeling and dealing: your wheel sizing guide
Wheeling and dealing: your wheel sizing guide
Cars, Tech