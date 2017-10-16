As good as it gets: '64 summer cruiser

Happily ever after seems like a myth. Some people will spend untold hours and sums of money in search of it, only to fall disappointingly short. A handful of others are lucky enough to find it, whether by determination, hard work, or some other phenomenon more akin to luck. Whatever it is, Bradley West sleeps easy at night knowing that, against all odds, his ’64 Impala ragtop has somehow given him a happily ever after story.

It all started when Bradley purchased the ’64 from a mate. “Brodie Smith was selling her before he moved to Australia,” Brad recalls. “I thought it would be a cool first old car to buy and get on the road, and, after having a look at it, I bought it two days before going on holiday to Thailand.”

You’ve got to take the good with the bad, though, and after what was undoubtedly a fantastic time overseas, Bradley returned to the real world — one where his $10K rebuild expectation was brutally shot to the ground with one sideways glance by Phil of Fraser St Panelbeaters. “He took one look at it and basically told me she was a mess! He recommended I get the shell sandblasted, and we’d go from there,” says Bradley.