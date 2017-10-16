High roller: Anglia Gasser street thug

Early Ford Anglias had always been high on Daniel’s list, with their neatly proportioned body and the crazy power-to-weight ratios available with even a mildly worked engine. While Daniel did have a look at various completed cars in the hope of getting into the driver’s seat quickly, nothing he found would have fitted his needs without major modification. Instead, he decided to start from scratch with an original car and managed to score a rolling body for $700. On the whole, the body was pretty straight, but there were some nasty surprises hidden under the paint. That wasn’t enough to deter Daniel, though. Growing up watching his dad, Terry, working on project cars — primarily his ’27 Model T roadster — had instilled in him the mentality that you can build or fix anything if you have the drive to do it.

Working in the single garage under his house, weekends for Daniel blurred into a constant toil through jobs to be done. Many weekends were spent making patches and welding them in, and, when another cheap rolling shell came up for sale a year or so later, Daniel snapped it up, pillaging it for all four fenders, the rocker panels, grille, bonnet, and one door. In addition, a roof skin was cut out of a ’92 Nissan Pulsar, chosen because it had the right curve to it, and bolted on in place of the long-gone factory canvas item. Underneath, Daniel boxed the original Anglia chassis and added a huge number of brackets and extra bracing to help handle the increased power. Even so, he never overlooked the fact that the car had to be street registered, which meant farming a few jobs out to ticketed welders.