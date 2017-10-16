Smoothing the ride: all you need to know about suspension

When considering the suspension system of a car, it helps to imagine a car sitting on no springs, which will pretty much have the chassis lying on the ground. Now imagine the same car on a hoist, when the wheels will be hanging well below the chassis. The purpose of the suspension system is to suspend the vehicle in equilibrium, in such a way that any of the vehicle’s wheels will have sufficient upward or downward travel — without ever reaching the two extremes mentioned — to retain contact with a variable road surface.

Coil springs

Coil springs are commonly compared in terms of ‘spring rate’ — a measurement of the weight required to compress a spring by one inch. A spring with a rate of 200 pounds/inch will compress by one inch for every 200 pounds’ load placed on it. A spring with an 18kg/cm rate will compress by 1cm for every 18kg of load.

You may also note that many coil springs can be had with either a linear or progressive rate. What does this mean? ‘Linear-rate’ springs compress at the same spring rate, regardless of compression or load on the spring. In comparison, the spring rate of progressive-rate springs increases the more they are loaded or compressed. The purpose of a progressive spring rate is essentially to eke the best of both worlds from the spring — a softer spring rate for minor irregularities in the road surface, with a progressively increasing spring rate to limit body roll as the car is driven harder.