Born on the Kanjo: Rocket Bunny Kei Miura's personal S30

Kei Miura has long been a leader and a trendsetter when it comes to automotive styling, and, like any leader who dares to step out of the box, he has taken his fair share of heat. But the mark of a true leader is shunning those naysayers, believing in your passion and continuing to create complete standouts, and that’s what he’s done with his personal TRA-Kyoto S30Z, a model many seem to stay clear of reimagining — especially when it comes to body styling. You just can’t throw a new-school aesthetic at an old-school car and expect it to work, which is why Miura-san, with his less-is-more approach, is the perfect candidate to tackle a base such as the S30.

His talent for crafting new kits on iconic old-school chassis isn’t born out of some fancy digital know-how and good luck with a CAD program but, rather, a pure appreciation and wholehearted involvement in the scene, which many know very little about. “My automotive roots are all old school, and, at times, a little questionable. My start was out on the Kanjo loop,” he says. The king of fibre-reinforced plastic (FRP) has a background that consists of a stripped-out EF Civic with a transplanted B16A at redline, and without plates, out on the Osaka Kanjo highway system. “We used to sneak through the toll gates right behind another car to avoid the steep toll charges,” he tells me, “then we had all night to race the loop. We wore hockey masks to cover our faces from the cameras, and, when we had to make a run for it, we would sneak up behind another car to escape out the toll gates.”