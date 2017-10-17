Change of pace: Neil Robertson's Model A hot rod

It was while the car was still in the “it’s just going to be a rat rod” phase that Neil had an epiphany. When he stepped back and looked at the profile of the car, it just didn’t look right, so he took a bit out of the front and tried again. Things still didn’t sit quite right, so he moved rearward and performed some surgery there, too. He then mounted the body again — better, but still not right. It took Neil three more attempts to get the coupe sitting just how he wanted it, but you must agree he’s absolutely nailed it! It was always the intention that Neil would do as much of the build himself as he could, and, as he’d changed tack somewhat, time was no longer a deciding factor. Over the first few of years of ownership, things moved at a pedestrian pace, allowing him to take his time in collecting and gathering parts. Neil admits that it was really only in the last couple of years that things got the hurry-up, as his desire to finally hit the street got the better of him.

Having been there and done that with thousands of horsepower in his funny car, Neil thought the little 283ci small block that came with the car would be more than ample for what he had in mind. He filled the engine with stock internals and screwed on a fresh set of stock heads. To make things look just right and finish everything off nicely, he fitted a Fenton alloy manifold topped by trio of Rochester carbs he had had rebuilt by Rex Evans. To this, he added a set of Taylor solid leads and a Vertex magneto, which had received the full treatment from Steve at Mutha Magnetos.