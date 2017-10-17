Cross coding: dual-discipline Hachiroku

Without a doubt, one of the most overused phrases we hear is the one we’ve just inserted in the byline: ‘you can’t have your cake and eat it too’. It’s often used in reference to those in the car world who try to achieve polar-opposite objectives, with perfection in both areas. The reality is that getting a car working well in more than one discipline is usually a game of tug-of-war that’s damn-near impossible to win. You will always end up having to sacrifice performance in one area to pander to the other — it’s just how it goes.

But, just like how any rule is made to be broken, there are always those that manage to defy these predictions. The AE86 you see before you displays how its owner and builder, Simon Urquhart, managed just that, as if it’s some kind of magical, self-replenishing piece of mud cake. Perhaps, though, it’s not actually magic at all that allows this particular AE to go both ways — handling a little drift and a little grip racing, depending on its mood — given that its owner, Simon, is no stranger to NZ Performance Car.