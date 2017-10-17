Juxtaposition: wild 500kW STi

The WRX STi is not a model we’d usually file under the sleeper umbrella. It is, after all, a performance car by name, by nature, and by virtue, but what you’ll come to realize over the coming pages is that there are WRXs, and then there is Brady Wild’s 2014 STi. This car is a werewolf in wolf’s clothing, a 511kW track-day warrior so unassuming that most people don’t even notice it when Brady shows up to an event. It’s about as low key as a race car can get and built in such a restrained manner that one could be forgiven for mistaking it for some kind of factory-built track-day special. “It’s become a bit of joke with my mates; any time I go to Puke or Hampton, no one pays any attention to the car when we pull it out of the trailer. But, as soon as I’ve done a couple of runs and overtaken most things out there, all while spitting flames, that’s usually when people take an interest and come over to check it out,” Brady says.

We, too, would have fallen victim to this scenario if it hadn’t been for the blue Cosworth tag we spotted through the missing bonnet vent — a small hint at what actually lies beneath. The project has been two years in the making, and it’s Brady’s first dedicated racer, despite the fact that he grew up around some of New Zealand’s most talented wheelmen — you may be familiar with his uncle Owen Evans, and cousins Simon and Mitch? Brady had owned all manner of cars before, including a few WRXs, and it’s the all-wheel-drive platform he felt most comfortable pushing, which made it the perfect choice for his build. His favourite WRX is the wide-body sedan.