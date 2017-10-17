Know your crates: everything you need to know about crate motors

If your engine is knackered or just doesn’t deliver the performance you want, purchasing a crate motor can be the easiest way to rid yourself of that headache. But there are a lot of options available in a marketplace that’s becoming increasingly global, and choosing a crate motor to best suit your requirements can be a daunting task — with large variances in the price, as well as the components, of different crate motors. Here’s a rundown on how you can use their specifications to narrow down your selection.

Completeness

If you’re looking into the market for engines, you may come across terms like ‘short block’, ‘long block’, or ‘ready to run’ — getting your head around these may be frustrating, though. While most crate motors are supplied as fundamentally complete, ready-to-run units, some may also come as long blocks. The differences are listed following.

Short block