Perfect match: flawless XB GT

It was like being in a marriage!” says Phil Wright of his role as builder/project manager for this flawless XB GT coupe. As the owner and only full-time hands-on staff member of Matakana-based panel specialists Auto Body Works, his role was to deliver the owner, Ed Fernley, what he wanted — even if there was the odd disagreement between them. “Ed had plenty of his own ideas, and knew what he wanted, but sometimes he was keen for my suggestions and ideas also, so the end result is a perfect mix of both,” and when Phil says perfect, he’s not overstating the finish of the vehicle.

Although Ed owns a seriously tough Mustang, he’s more into late model European, or more specifically, Italian and German cars. But when a friend turned up at Ed’s a few years back with an XB coupe, he soon took interest, even if it was — with ‘just’ eight cylinders — a few slices short of what Ed was driving at the time. “I told him I’d buy it off him,” says Ed, “but he was determined not to sell it; so I told him that if he didn’t sell, I’d build one even better.” And that’s exactly what he then set out to do. But how would he actually achieve it? How would he know it was better than the car he’d seen and fallen in love with? The answer was simple: use his mate’s own panel beater — Phil — to not only do the work, but to co-manage the project from the get-go right through to VINing and delivery.