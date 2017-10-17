Something special: V8 Supercar hidden inside an XY Falcon

Allan ‘Midge’ Mallet was entrusted with the task of assembling the stroked 351 Windsor that had been chosen to provide rapid forward momentum. While Ernie’s not divulging the exact capacity, he’s quick to point out that it’s been built with the best bits available. Parts fitted include Wiseco pistons, Carrillo rods, ARP bolts, SVO alloy heads, Kinsler EFI — the list just goes on. Wiring the beast proved to be a mammoth task, due to the complexity of it all. It was here that everything came to a grinding halt, with Ernie becoming disillusioned with the build as it threatened to spiral completely out of control. Eventually, the car was uplifted and brought back to New Plymouth to be parked up and forgotten about for a while.

If it wasn’t for a chance visit by a good friend one day, the car might still be sitting in Ernie’s shed, unfinished to this day. Ernie’s friend simply asked one question, “When are you going to finish your car?” This question was echoed by Ernie’s very patient wife Heather (albeit with a bit more colourful language thrown in). Not wanting to be asked twice, Ernie dusted the Falcon off and handed it over to Mike and Sue from Reaction Racing in Auckland to start again with the wiring and get the thing going.