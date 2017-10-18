Cruise mode: southern-class Hakosuka

We don’t blame them. How does she drive for her age?

Surprisingly, for her age, it’s pretty nice to drive. The motor is fairly crisp once you’ve warmed her up properly, and it cruises along nicely. It makes for an awesome weekend cruiser.

You also have a four-door — which one do you prefer?

That’s a tough one … before the coupe’s restoration, I was more interested in the four-door, but now that the coupe is finished, it definitely takes the cake and sees a bit more driving.