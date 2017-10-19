Living the scale life: AUTOart 1:18 Rocket Bunny and RWB models (WIN)

The modern age that we live in can often mean that sacrifices have to be made and this usually means things that were a priority while we were younger, are put on the back burner. While that is in no way a bad thing, for us car people, it can leave a void. An open road and the sweet chimes of a tuned motor can be hard to replace. Luckily, however, there are ways to kill the time between trips to the garage, which is perhaps way a large percentage of car people are avid collectors of auto related memorabilia. Scale models being one of, if not the, most popular examples.