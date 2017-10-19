Obsessive speed: New Zealand's fastest R35 GT-R

There’s an unspoken understanding that the GT-R is the king of fast street-car tin. Roll up anywhere behind the wheel of one, and people automatically assume that you’re there to do business — fast-as-hell kind of business. But, when ST Hi-tec turned up to the local time-attack series, NZ Superlap, two years ago with its own R35 GT-R, nobody could have predicted quite how fast it would actually become, especially considering how sedate the car appeared at first glance.

It started life as a stock-bodied and -engined example, but this was never going to be a story of gradual increases in power, as the team behind the build at ST had a very clear goal in mind: to be the fastest. “We waited so long for the release of the R35 and knew that we had to own one … to us, it was the godzilla to beat all godzillas, and we wanted to make ours the ultimate monster from Japan,” Iain Clegg of ST Hi-tec says. And they weren’t talking about just winning a race or two, either. Nope, the crew wanted to be the fastest at everything. Lap records, strip times, street sprints — the lot, and to do it all while keeping the car 100-per-cent street legal. So, where do you even begin to achieve a feat like that?