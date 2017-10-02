Waimate 50: NZ’s longest running street race

This years event will run from October 20 - 22. The Friday will see the Vines Hillclimb kicks things off, while on Saturday, things will be shifted over to the main streets of the Waimate township for the main show. This will include street-attack fastest laps, drifting sessions, pit walks, touring laps, and a Power Skid comp. Sunday will repeat the fun and include some love for motorbikes before Ken’s Top Ten Shootout closes the weekend.

So far, previous Street Attack and Top Ten Shootout winner, Glenn Frew and his 447kW Lancer Evo has been announced alongside Clark Procter piloting an F5000. On the drifting side of things, Shane Allen in the Rattla Mustang, Curt Whittaker in the Vertex 2JZ R34, Jodie Verhulst in the Milwaukee 2JZ Supra, and Fanga Dan in the Century Batteries VF Commodore have all been confirmed.