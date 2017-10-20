Rotor Pulse: bringing the ruckus in the south

Part of the reason we love the car scene in God’s own is the strong sense of connection here between groups of like-minded owners. This has prompted the creation of hundreds of car clubs, and while many of those have come and gone over the years, a few better-known examples have stuck around. There is something for everyone out there, including one of the new kids on the block, a South Island—based group known as ‘Rotor Pulse’. If it wasn’t glaringly obvious from the name, these guys share a love of rotary-engine (RE)-powered vehicles, and the group’s name is a nod to the iconic ‘pulsating’ these engines produce.

The club had its beginnings in another rotary-specific group that began to fizzle out due to inactivity. Not content with that, Marc Ritchie — the now president of Rotor Pulse — and several other members split off to form their own, new incarnation. The sole membership criteria is simple: if your car is powered by a rotary, whether from Mazda or otherwise, then you’re good to go — as, although, the guys like to meet potential members to ensure they gel with the rest of the club first, their doors are always open to those interested.

Marc told us, “We are a tight-knit bunch and work hard to keep things happy. We don’t do conflict or negativity, that’s not what we’re here for, and we makes sure that everyone is able to enjoy their cars together and grow the rotary scene even more down here.”

Members’ cars range from a peripheral-ported 20B ’75 Capella — which had everyone reaching for their ears from the other side of the car park — to the classic RX-3 on Modgies and Eagers, and an RX-7 wearing 18x10.5- and 18x13-inchers, with everything in between.

While most crowds focus on particular styles, this club leaves it up to the owner, in the purest form, and it shows from the variety of period-correct builds found within the group. In little over a year, Rotor Pulse has expanded out to 100 members across the South Island, and it put its top cars on display at the recent V 4&Rotary South Island Champs in Timaru. Its members took home a gaggle of awards, including Best RX-2/616, Best Late Model RX, and an overall award for Best New Club on the Block.

With plans to hit all the major events and continue to bring new members on board, there’s no doubt that Rotor Pulse will be around for some time to come, and we expect to see more rad cars coming out of their works.

Members