The ultimate engine swap? Mugen-built Honda F1 V10 for sale

As we've come to learn over recent months, while us mere mortals look upon F1 components like pieces of alien tech that we'll never get our hands on within the next few decades, the teams behind them cast them to the abyss as left over rubbish that is no longer of any use. This means that more and more F1 components are appearing online for sale, and they aren't priced as gnarly as you'd expect — especially the ageing examples.
Take this Mugen-Honda MF-351 V10 listed on our new favourite website, racecarsdirect.com, for example — yours for the low, low price of €10,000 ($16,878 NZD).
It hails from the early '90s and while the sale ad does little for the history, we've did managed to find out that it was built by infamous Honda tuner Mugen and used by F1 team Footwork in 1992 and 1993, followed by Team Lotus' 1994 car.
Neither team would find notable success with the package, but that's besides the point — buying this kind of motorsporting history would be for pure bragging rights. How many people do you know that can claim they have a genuine Honda/Mugen F1 motor sitting in their lounge, or even better, under their bonnet?
Can someone please buy this and put it into an NSX? Those ITBs need to scream once again ...