The ultimate engine swap? Mugen-built Honda F1 V10 for sale

As we've come to learn over recent months, while us mere mortals look upon F1 components like pieces of alien tech that we'll never get our hands on within the next few decades, the teams behind them cast them to the abyss as left over rubbish that is no longer of any use. This means that more and more F1 components are appearing online for sale, and they aren't priced as gnarly as you'd expect — especially the ageing examples.

Take this Mugen-Honda MF-351 V10 listed on our new favourite website, racecarsdirect.com, for example — yours for the low, low price of €10,000 ($16,878 NZD).