American Dream: rolling diary of Kiwis in the big country (week one)

Eight hours of meandering through a treasure trove of car- and motorcycle-related shiny (and not so shiny) stuff to buy. Karl’s first purchase was a pull-behind trolley which rattled when we towed it, leading to a suggestion he buy something else to weigh it down and stop the noise. A vintage jack followed which made it better but we needed more. A cool vintage ice sled on top helped even further, but we figured a toolbox would really do the trick. Two toolboxes later, we had stopped the trolley rattles but now the toolboxes were rattling. A train set, cast American eagle, and heavy metal fence ornament almost solved the problem, but now the trolley was heavy to tow. And so on it went … you can see how these things get out of hand, right? Meeting up with Paul Stichbury at CFR Line around 2pm, the group’s purchases were sorted and loaded to hopefully see everything in New Zealand by the time they returned.

A quick supermarket stop for a restock of beers was once again followed by hotel check-in, and a quick freshen up before heading out for a little taste of Hollywood and a great view of the hillside Hollywood sign. The dinner at Mel’s Diner wrapped up quickly so everyone could return to catch up on much need sleep.

One thing worth mentioning, though — the tour’s newly-awarded Doodle Bug hat of the day, which was a close competition between Craig, the fearless leader, and Warren and Brian. Craig managed to run a red light, with Karl in hot pursuit, but the overall win was taken out by Warren and Brian for leaving their beer in the fridge at the last hotel in a rush to get to the van at 4.30am. Unforgivable.