California love: Cany Customs x Wrap God Itasha wrap day

I arrived here as a complete stranger in a foreign land, with nothing but my camera, a few connections through social media, and a goal to absorb as much of the car culture as I could during my trip that would see me far from the sunny beaches of SoCal.

Soaking in what Christchurch has to offer, I’ve managed to link up with a few of the locals and one of which was Blake Harpur of Cany Customs fame. He invited me to visit his shop down in Rangiora, so I chucked my camera gear on the backseat of my recently acquired Legacy GT and headed down the highway to see what the happs was. The anticipation was getting the best of me due to the fact that when I had asked what was going down at the shop, Blake had simply responded: “[We’ve] got a few wee goodies man, you’ll just have to come and see.”