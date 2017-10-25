Levin the dream: Chrome N Custom Auto Festival

By Todd Wylie
Posted in Cars, Events
 
 

If you’ve not heard of Levin before, fear not, it’s not normally a town known for its car culture. An hour and a bit north of the nation’s capital, on State Highway One, Levin, to many, is simply a main street dotted with a few gas stations and takeaway joints, which you pass through, but on October 1, Tararua Rodders showed that Levin is a whole lot more. The Rodders’ biennial Chrome N Custom Auto Festival has been running for a while now, and its reputation is clearly starting to snowball.

Unluckily for the club, wet weather leading up to the day meant that vehicles couldn’t park on the large grassy area of the Horowhenua Events Centre, where the show was held. Up to 500 custom and classic cars generally park there for the event, adding somewhat to the spectacle. However, the festival really didn’t need any such extras — it was impressive enough without.

An indoor hall full of competition vehicles, a big rig display, a four-wheel drive display, a powerboat line-up, dragsters, and of course, the indoor show and plenty of traders all combined to create what must be the best event of its type in the lower North Island — and so you can see that for yourself, here's a gallery of how the day went down.

IMG_9458.jpg
IMG_9416.jpg
IMG_9459.jpg
IMG_9518.jpg

Todd Wylie

Todd Wylie has been involved with NZV8 magazine since before the first issue was printed, and has been the editor for the last eight years. Growing up in the heyday of the Jap-import scene, he's not adverse to Japanese vehicles, having worked for NZ Performance Car previously, as well as owning a few well-known examples. These days he cruises at a slower pace in a 1956 Cadillac Coupe and dreams of building a Model A tudor.

Show more posts by Todd Wylie

Related

Meeanee magic: Hawke’s Bay Champs season opener
Meeanee magic: Hawke’s Bay Champs season opener
Events, Motorsport
Nostalgia Horsepower: Pukekohe Hot Rod & Horsepower Show
Nostalgia Horsepower: Pukekohe Hot Rod & Horsepower Show
Cars, Events
Levin the dream: Chrome N Custom Auto Festival
Levin the dream: Chrome N Custom Auto Festival
Cars, Events
California love: Cany Customs x Wrap God Itasha wrap day
California love: Cany Customs x Wrap God Itasha wrap day
Cars, Events
Rotor Pulse: bringing the ruckus in the south
Rotor Pulse: bringing the ruckus in the south
Cars, Features