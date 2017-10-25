Meeanee magic: Hawke’s Bay Champs season opener

It must have been a welcome return to form for Asher Rees, who has been away from Speedway for the past few seasons following a nasty crash in his Super Stock. This was his first meeting back in a Super Saloon car, and while he wasn’t able to perform a victory lap after his heat three victory — due to a fuel tank leak that graduated to a fire — you can expect big things this season. Aside from the fire, which didn’t result in any major damage to the car, the event also proved reasonably sedate in terms of major accidents and the yellow flag was only brought out once over the course of the night.