Nostalgia Horsepower: Pukekohe Hot Rod & Horsepower Show

Who, reading this, remembers the 1960s — a time when the majority of the vehicles featured in this magazine were the latest and greatest, or had yet to be designed and built, and the pastime of young people modifying their wagons to go fast was alive and kicking? It was in the fertile grounds of the Pukekohe region that a passion for hot rodding was bred, enduring through the years so that now, more than 50 years down the track, Pukekohe Hot Rod Club is one of the longest-running hot rod clubs in New Zealand and its home turf is still a stronghold of Kiwi hot rodding culture.

For years, the Hot Rod & Horsepower Show has been one of the crowning jewels of the show side of Pukekohe Hot Rod Club and Meremere Dragway, displaying some of the finest hot rods, classic and muscle cars, and all-out drag racing weapons. This year’s event, which took place over the weekend of October 14–15, was no exception.



For those of you that didn't make it out, here's what you missed: