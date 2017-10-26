End of an era: last Holden Commodore off the assembly lines

The second oldest transportation company in the world, Holden marked its seven millionth vehicle back in August 2008 and to date the company has produced more than 7.6 million vehicles in total. The company also manufactured a number of vehicles here in New Zealand, with a Petone assembly plant opened in 1926 and a Trentham assembly plant opened in 1967. By 1990, General Motors New Zealand announced its decision to phase out local assembly of passenger cars due to rising costs.

While we will see no future Commodores manufactured on Australian soil, GM Holden will shift production to German factories with advanced automation procedures in order to keep costs down as it launches new products. The brand will introduce 24 new vehicles by 2020, with a V8 rear wheel drive car destined for Australia in the future — Holden says the Commodore nameplate will live on in 2018, but in what form were are yet to see ...