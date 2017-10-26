End of an era: last Holden Commodore off the assembly lines

By Jaden Martin
Posted in Cars, News
 
 

After nearly a century of making vehicles in Australia, parent company GM has pulled the pin on Holden's last remaining production plant in Adelaide and only a week ago the last-ever Holden made across the ditch rolled off the assembly lines.

The second oldest transportation company in the world, Holden marked its seven millionth vehicle back in August 2008 and to date the company has produced more than 7.6 million vehicles in total. The company also manufactured a number of vehicles here in New Zealand, with a Petone assembly plant opened in 1926 and a Trentham assembly plant opened in 1967. By 1990, General Motors New Zealand announced its decision to phase out local assembly of passenger cars due to rising costs. 

While we will see no future Commodores manufactured on Australian soil, GM Holden will shift production to German factories with advanced automation procedures in order to keep costs down as it launches new products. The brand will introduce 24 new vehicles by 2020, with a V8 rear wheel drive car destined for Australia in the future — Holden says the Commodore nameplate will live on in 2018, but in what form were are yet to see ...

As for the last of the true Australian-built Commodores? Well that was the 304kW
6.2-litre LS3-powered VFII Commodore Redline, with a fitting six-speed manual box, of course.

You've done us well, Holden, an end to an era. 

Holden-end-of-manufacturing-Australia.jpg

Jaden Martin

Growing up inhaling paint fumes and bog dust at his old man's panel shop, Jaden is a qualified word bender that has obtained a 'brofessional' diploma in car building from years of trial and error. He's currently trying to finish his creation of Australian-based debauchery crammed with Japanese- and Euro-inspired goodness. You'll find him writing for NZ Performance Car and producing content online.

Instagram — @jaden_nzpcmagazine

Show more posts by Jaden Martin

Related

End of an era: last Holden Commodore off the assembly lines
End of an era: last Holden Commodore off the assembly lines
Cars, News
Nostalgia Horsepower: Pukekohe Hot Rod & Horsepower Show
Nostalgia Horsepower: Pukekohe Hot Rod & Horsepower Show
Cars, Events
Levin the dream: Chrome N Custom Auto Festival
Levin the dream: Chrome N Custom Auto Festival
Cars, Events
California love: Cany Customs x Wrap God Itasha wrap day
California love: Cany Customs x Wrap God Itasha wrap day
Cars, Events
Rotor Pulse: bringing the ruckus in the south
Rotor Pulse: bringing the ruckus in the south
Cars, Features