40 Years of Fun: Tauranga Street Machines & Customs celebrates

Tauranga-based Street Machines & Customs held their annual show towards the end of September this year, and, once again, the show was held in conjunction with Greerton Mainstreet. Greerton Mainstreet is promoted by the local business association who hold their main activities around the school grounds and the business area of Greerton, and its main yearly event is the Cherry Blossom Festival.

About three or four years ago, Greig Covell, the Street Machines & Customs club secretary, approached the committee with regards to joining in with to display the club’s vehicles there. After Greig and club president Tim Wood attended a few meetings with the committee, a deal was struck where Greerton Mainstreet would close off a portion of Chadwick Road between the Cameron Road and the Greerton Road roundabouts in which area the club could display their vehicles.