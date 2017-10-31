Honda Civic Type R turbo crate motor??

Honda are releasing a crate motor K20C1. And you can buy it! Well, sort of. For now it seems to only be available in support of racers who are members of the Honda Racing Line program. While we aren't all too sure on what the criteria is, you can can apply to order it here and for a cool $6,519.87 USD it's a steal, really.

So while it may not be an off-the-shelf purchase for Joe Public as of yet, it's the first step towards it ending up in the right hands.