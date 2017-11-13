Cruise Mode: bagged E28

It’s very clearly not at stock height any more — what’s the go there?

It’s on bags. No one does bags any more, I’m not sure why, and I really wanted to lay frame in it and spark while driving down the road. We did the install ourselves at Autostance, in collaboration with GT Refinishers. They are made from BC Gold coilovers with airbags replacing the springs, and an Air Lift [Autopilot] V2 digital system to control them. Grant from GT Refinishers ran all the hard lines and installed the tank in the boot.