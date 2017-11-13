One Bad Motherf#*ker: Quad-rotor FD RX-7

Fritz Leaning is no stranger to building cars; he’s had his fair share over the years, all with a healthy dose of style and a hint of death machine thrown in. His most ambitious was a Mk3 Supra he was building from the ground up, which wasn’t going to be finished any time soon. The fast approach of summer 2015 led to the creation of one badass FD. “I had always wanted an FD, and the Supra was so far from being finished that I decided to just bite the bullet and get one to have some fun while I built the Supra,” he explains.

Picking up a standard black S6 from a local dealer, Fritz got straight into ‘ruining’ a perfectly fine stock example in the only way he knew how: slamming it on a set of big-dished wheels and slapping on the widest of all kits — the BN Sports — before giving it lick of Jet Black. Summer was sorted — or so he thought. Three months into his ownership, while rolling the Mount, things all came to a grinding halt due to a pesky injector issue that was unable to be remedied easily, thanks to Mazda’s over-complex engineering of the 13B-REW.