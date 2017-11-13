The Snowball Effect: too-clean C35 drifter

For a fresh-faced teenager with a strong passion for all things automotive, the idea of spinning spanners and gripping a welding gun for a living probably sounds like the perfect way to fill your pockets with a few bucks — and, depending on who you ask, it is. But it usually comes with a catch or two that’ll have unforeseen side effects on your own build, and anyone in the industry will tell you that you’ll either wash the crud off your permanently stained hands and head home at the end of the day, only to avoid the garage at all costs because you can’t possibly face the idea of looking at the half-finished project you aren’t getting paid to work on, or you’ll drop the roller door at work bang on 4.31pm after the boss has buggered off for the day, and pedal the crap out of your bike all the way to your front door before burning the candle well into the early hours of the morning.

While some of us may know scenario A better than scenario B, it was years of pouring labour into other people’s cars that led Dan Walsh to undertaking, and seeing through, his own build. “I guess from working on other people’s cars for a living — like being in the background of building Darren [Kelly]’s R35 and working for DKM [Fabrication] for a number of years — you get so used to working with these high-quality parts, doing cages for customers, etc., and you sort of think to yourself, oh man, that would be a really cool part for my car, or I want to do that, too.”