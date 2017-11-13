Weekend Warrior: TE71 battler

Was it your dad that got you into cars in the first place?

Oh yeah, watching him build a V8-powered EH Holden when I was young, and with all the race cars he’s had over the years, I couldn’t help but get into cars! My dad is the sole person to thank for getting me into cars so early in life and teaching me a lot of what I know today.

Cars are an awesome thing to bond over. What was the first thing you did once you had taken the reins of the TE71?

I yanked the engine out for a freshen up. That first engine had stock internals and I chucked it back in, along with a turbo upgrade from the stock CT20 to a T28 — it helps to have a container full of these parts that have been hoarded over the years. It eventually let go while out racing.