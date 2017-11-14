Bad is good: Bad Penny Classic and Custom open day

Going out and starting a business of your own is one hell of a calculated risk, and has got to be a nerve-racking experience at the best of times. So, when Chris Harrison made the call to go into business specializing in a very niche segment of the automotive market, we’re sure a fair few nights were written off by cold sweats and relentless overthinking. Fast-forward over half a year, and the team were preparing for the very first Bad Penny Classic and Custom Services open day — a free event opening the shop to the public, to see exactly what it is the Bad Penny team get up to at work.