You're a Jerk: CJC head back to Nationals

However, with the latter, the jerks have been absent since 2013 — until now, that is. The word has gone out following their annual bash, Jerkfest, that the jerks will once again look to dominate the biggest show on the modified car calendar in 2018. CJC vice president, Matt Dallimore, explains: “We had a bit of a break from the show scene for a few reasons. Earlier this year we decided to quietly attend Downtime Entertainment’s Autofest, which was our first show in quite a few years, and I think that put a spark back into a few members to get out to car shows.

“Meanwhile, ex-president Anthony Wong and current president, Tony James, had been chatting with Azhar from 4&Rotary Nationals to work out a proper comeback. Internally, the feedback was ‘f*#k yeah, let’s do this’.”