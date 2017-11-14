Daily Driven: SSR MX-5

Does it draw a lot of attention with its loud livery?

Yeah, since I put the livery on, it seems to get lots of looks, and I’ll quite often catch people taking pictures of it while I’m driving.

Is there anything else you’re looking to do to it in future?

I’m always buying more wheels for it [laughs]. I’ve got an aftermarket front end that does away with the pop-up lights, which I also need to get around to fitting, probably a six-speed box and ITBs [individual throttle bodies], and, like most MX-5 owners, I am looking to turbo it at some point.

Cheers for sharing it with us, Daniel.