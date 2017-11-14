Garage Life: Jerk testing

Following on from its maiden track run at Chrome, I had stripped it down to a chassis to address some of the issues I found with the build. Out came my trusty grinder and suddenly I was back to near square one. The biggest issue being the access to the gearbox, clutch and backside of the motor. When mocking everything up it seemed to be plenty of room, although add in all the fuel lines, and wiring loom etc. and it was way too tight to get my hand back there. I don't own ratchet spanners, and quarter turns on a spanner suck! I also made a carbon removable gearbox tunnel cover so I could access the linkages on the Jerico, and added in some diagonal bars to the roll cage to tie the front struts into the car better (a common weak point on E36 and E46 chassis).