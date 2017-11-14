Time's Up: 660kW R33 GT-R animal

For an unknown reason, people still harbour an unwarranted amount of animosity towards perhaps one of the most underrated GT-Rs of the model’s linage — it may be a result of its curvier body shape and heavier stature, but is that really a reason to hate a car that much? We think not, and surely no one is under the illusion that, even in stock form, an R33 GT-R would be slow. But those fool hardy enough to face off with this R33 will likely be shat on in the most glorious of fashions. Why? Because there’s an R34 N1 block-based HKS RB28DETT hiding inside this unassuming piece of tin — and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Self-described RB fanatic Kris Rana picked up his Series 3 R33 GT-R just over 18 months ago. He puts the purchase down to fond childhood memories: “I got into cars because of a family friend. He owned an RB25DET when my brother and I were around eight or nine years old, and every time we went over to his to visit he would take us for a spirited drive. Ever since then I’ve been in love with Skylines and RB engines.”