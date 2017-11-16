Grand Theft Taupo: Jerkfest 2017

For Tim Chai, focus with his DC2 has always been directed towards handling and aero over outright power. Although he admits it was never destined for track duties, the discovery of a decent amount of rust in the roof and tailgate sealed it into the race car life. So far the car has gone through so many sets of wheels hype kids would be frothing, with Tim now settled on a set of Advan RG measuring in at 16x8-inch (+30) up front, and Rays TE37 measuring in at 16x8-inch (+42) down back — all four corners wrapped in 225/45 Toyo Proxes R888 rubber.

All bushings have been replaced by Hardrace examples, along with a set of Skunk 2 Pro C-II coilovers and Hardrace adjustable camber arms front and rear. As for aero, Tim opted to run Top1 Motors double stack canards and an APR Performance GTC200 3D carbon wing with custom five-inch risers. Underneath you’ll find a plywood special Speed Science splitter and PCI five-inch side skirts, along with a Spoon fibreglass bonnet and Spoon lip.

While the motor remains fairly stock, featuring PLM headers, CT Engineering icebox, and innovative billet mounts upgrades, the box is another story. It’s a super-close ratio five-speed unit fitted with Mfactory helical LSD and gears for a final drive of 4.4.

“The car went brilliantly at J-fest, burned oil, smoked a K20, mowed the grass. The battle was really with Matty D. We've always had good battles on the track, never seem to keep up with the guy in the corners [though], he's an absolute animal. This time I was playing a little more defense but the weather got the best of me and I managed to put myself into the grass, leaving Matty D to walk home with the trophy in hand.”