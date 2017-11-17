Gone with the wind: Burger King Pro Dirt hits Wellington!

Steve and Grant Flynn are brothers who have both been competing for a long time. There is no love lost between the two when they are on the track, and they are both hard chargers. Grant is the man behind the Burger King Pro Dirt series, and a lot of hard work goes in behind the scenes to put this together.

Round three of the Burger King Pro Dirt Super Saloons will be taking place on November 24 in Gisborne, with round four taking place the following night at the same venue.

TOP 10 (after two rounds)

Mark Pitcher (9W) — 635

Grant Flynn (6B) — 590

Craig Cardwell (8H) — 536

Steve Flynn (5B) — 528

Scott Haywood (92M) — 495

Dan Corrin (124M) — 398

Sam Waddell (18M) — 393

Kirsten Vermeulen (12A) — 377

Lance Jennings (96A) — 362

Asher Rees (126P) — 329

Words and photos: John Faulkner