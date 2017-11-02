Enthusiast Essentials: all your must-haves from NZ Performance Car and NZV8

Your noggin is pretty damn important, so protecting it properly should be pretty high on the priority list. The ROUX R-1CF Carbon Fiber helmet is SNELL 2015 and FIA 8859 rated — it includes an integrated water drink tube with quick disconnect, complete radio gear with noise cancelling microphone and speaker pods, COOL-X integrated water cooling system, HANS anchors, and RELEASE emergency helmet removal system. It also comes with a dark smoke shield, extra shield hardware and three different size cheek pads for custom fitting.

Each helmet is custom built to suit your needs and price ranges from $599 to $1999 — get more information at harrisraceradios.com

