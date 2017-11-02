Masterton’s All Go

Masterton Motorplex (MMP) has gone from strength to strength over the past few years, and has firmly established itself as having the same levels of traction as Meremere Dragway. For this coming season, the 20th, the MMP crew has big plans. It all kicks off with a test and tune on November 11–12, followed by the first competition round, the NZDRA Central Nationals, on December 9–10. The ever-popular Dragstalgia will rock the venue on January 6–7, and will double as the 20th anniversary event, so is set to be huge.
And, speaking of anniversaries, the 50th NZ Nationals will take place on March 12–13 (2018), and is going to be huge — not just as an event, but in what it signifies for the local drag racing scene. From the early days of racing on makeshift straights at Kopuku and Wiri, to a world-class facility in the lower North Island, this is really worth celebrating. For racers who’ve not yet made the trip to the venue, this season looks like the one to do it!