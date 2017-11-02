Masterton’s All Go

And, speaking of anniversaries, the 50th NZ Nationals will take place on March 12–13 (2018), and is going to be huge — not just as an event, but in what it signifies for the local drag racing scene. From the early days of racing on makeshift straights at Kopuku and Wiri, to a world-class facility in the lower North Island, this is really worth celebrating. For racers who’ve not yet made the trip to the venue, this season looks like the one to do it!