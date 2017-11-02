Wheels of confusion: how dyno tuning works

Dave Heerdegen at Dtech Motorsport says:

“The end result of any engine upgrade is the sum of the pieces fitted. If you think of an engine as an air pump, the more efficiently the air enters and exits the cylinders, the more potential there is to make horsepower and torque. In most cases, a typical dyno tune is about making sure there is the correct air to fuel ratio to support the rpm and load on the engine, as well as to optimize the ignition advance curve to suit. A typical dyno tune should be undertaken at the end of any upgrade, to maximize the potential of the parts safely. Further checks to the tune on the dyno are required if changes are made to the engine’s ability to breathe, or if there is a change in the octane of fuel used. This will confirm both whether there have been any losses or gains in power and the safety of the engine.”

Glen Jennett at Engine Specialties says:

“Both chassis and engine dynos are relevant, and both have advantages and disadvantages. On an engine dyno it is a lot easier to change components while doing back-to-back testing to achieve the best result. The chassis dyno has the advantage of the testing being done with your components, your fuel system, your ignition and wiring system, and your exhaust. The results often vary from one to the other. However, bear in mind that dynos can be manipulated to give higher readings; by changing air temperature input you can alter power readings dramatically. Ask your operator to see if his dyno is running on a live weather station or pre-programmed figures.”

Engine v. Wheel Power

We’ve all had those moments of doubt when listening to someone talk about how much power their car is making. The figure seems too high, right? So you question further and usually discover that they’re taking the factory-quoted power and adding X-amount of guesstimated power for whatever modifications they’ve performed — it’s a classic newbie move. The manufacturer is, of course, quoting engine power figures, measured at the flywheel using an engine dyno. As most will know, this doesn’t have much bearing on how much power is actually reaching the road, as a considerable amount of grunt is lost through the drivetrain before it gets near the wheels. Even though people always quote percentage of loss through a driveline — 2WD manual will lose 10–15 per cent, 4WD manual will lose 15–20 per cent, and so on — each vehicle varies substantially depending on its individual driveline. Further, as you increase the grunt, the drivetrain losses don’t necessarily increase at a constant rate. This makes any accurate conversion to a true flywheel power number difficult if not impossible. This is why it is so important to get a baseline figure on a dyno before you start any modifications or tuning. That way, when you gain power with your new upgrades, you’ll know exactly how much you have picked up. At the end of the day, no one likes it when people reel off half-cocked power figures — chuck the car on a dyno, then you’ve got the sheet to back up all that bragging!