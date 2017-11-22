Facing down the Howard 3

The Howards will have access to the ex1 Guptill Racing machine, the Le Cren family 14a and the Allwest Racing 5a car, so will have all the tools needed to face down the best of the local stars. Nicholas is noted to have removed the wing off his usual stateside ride in an effort to get use to car behaviour, while Lindsey gave both boys a good hurry up in recent events.

Likely to be in the running for the Auckland team are:

— a Johnny Missen trophy winner who is developing strongly 71a Danny Keene — Keene Composites finished last season strongly and has been quick early in the season.

Join us on the Thursday, 23 November, to the meet the Howards and find out who will be flying the Auckland TQ colours against the challengers. For ticket info see ‘Western Springs Speedway’ on Facebook