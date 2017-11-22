Sunburn and gasoline: get your ass to SummerJam 2017

Last years incarnation saw a massive crowd pack out the venue, and with a shift over to Downtime’s homebase of ASB Baypark, Tauranga, the schedule is set to be far, far bigger. All the regular drills apply, any car make/model is welcome, and viewing is open to spectators for the whole day.

You can get all the nitty gritty information from the SummerJam Facebook event, and those of you looking to get your hands on tickets, head to the Eventfinda page — we hear it’s the cheapest spot to cop them, too.