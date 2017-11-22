Sunburn and gasoline: get your ass to SummerJam 2017

Listen up people: SummerJam is about to hit ASB Baypark, Tauranga! Locked in for a December 23 date, it promises a day for keen and casual car enthusiasts to get amongst the best of the New Zealand car scene and celebrate the best of summer driving weather.
Regular readers will remember that last year the team from NZV8 hit up Downtime Entertainment’s SummerJam 2016. Back then it was a freshly formed precursor to Downtime’s wildly successful Waikato Autofest and SummerJam follows a very similar format to Autofest — outdoor car display, burnouts, live DJs, cash and prize giveaways, the works — just a few months earlier. It capitalizes on the huge deficit of proper car events around this time of year, as most organisers have jetted off on holiday, and it’s guaranteed to be a minter, too, as we’re far enough into summer that the weather plays ball with scorching temps.
Last years incarnation saw a massive crowd pack out the venue, and with a shift over to Downtime’s homebase of ASB Baypark, Tauranga, the schedule is set to be far, far bigger. All the regular drills apply, any car make/model is welcome, and viewing is open to spectators for the whole day.
You can get all the nitty gritty information from the SummerJam Facebook event, and those of you looking to get your hands on tickets, head to the Eventfinda page — we hear it’s the cheapest spot to cop them, too.
Pre-purchase:
$20 General Admission (Adult)
$5 General Admission (Kids 12 and under)
$30 General Admission (VIP Adult)
$10 General Admission (VIP Child)
*VIP quick entry through the main spectator gate and guaranteed grandstand seating.
At the gate:
$25 General Admission (Adult)
$10 General Admission (Kids 12 and under)