Bangers to Bluff 2018 — it’s on again!

Bangers to Bluff has been run by the Rotary Club of Half Moon Bay for the last three years, with steady growth each year as its popularity has increased. So far, it has raised $85K for charity, and the masthead charities for 2018 are:

Hopeworks Foundation — providing information and support for those dealing with brain injuries

Multiple Sclerosis New Zealand — working to reduce the burden of multiple sclerosis on those diagnosed, their carers, and families.

The route will cover approximately 2500km of some of New Zealand’s best and most scenic roads, including the North Island’s Forgotten World Highway and the South Island’s Haast and Arthur’s passes. The main goals are to raise funds and awareness for the charities, while having loads of fun and travelling our great country. The rally is not a driving competition. It is a fun and friendly event with points won for challenges along the way, and a trophy is awarded at the end.