Bangers to Bluff 2018 — it’s on again!

The 2018 dates for the annual Bangers to Bluff car rally have been announced, and team entries are now being called for. Up to 20 old bangers — four-door cars with WOF and rego, costing less than $2K — will leave Auckland April 10, 2018, and spend the next 13 days driving roads less travelled all the way to Invercargill, where the organizers will take ownership of each car and auction them off to raise funds for charity.
Bangers to Bluff has been run by the Rotary Club of Half Moon Bay for the last three years, with steady growth each year as its popularity has increased. So far, it has raised $85K for charity, and the masthead charities for 2018 are:
- Hopeworks Foundation — providing information and support for those dealing with brain injuries
- Multiple Sclerosis New Zealand — working to reduce the burden of multiple sclerosis on those diagnosed, their carers, and families.
The route will cover approximately 2500km of some of New Zealand’s best and most scenic roads, including the North Island’s Forgotten World Highway and the South Island’s Haast and Arthur’s passes. The main goals are to raise funds and awareness for the charities, while having loads of fun and travelling our great country. The rally is not a driving competition. It is a fun and friendly event with points won for challenges along the way, and a trophy is awarded at the end.
The organizing committee is now looking for participants for the 2018 event. Participation can be in the form of entering a team and vehicle to go on the rally, or through sponsorship and/or donations. If you would like to know more, reach out to the team through one of the following channels:
- bangerstobluff.co.nz
- Facebook.com/bangerstobluff
- Peter Bailey, 0274 736 994
- peterb@foodtechsolutions.co.nz.
The Bangers to Bluff committee would like to acknowledge the support of platinum sponsors Fruehauf and CarJam, as well as supporting partners Protecta Insurance and the Automobile Association.